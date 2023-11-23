MANILA - Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual said the European Parliament and the European Council support the proposed continuation of the European Union's generalized system of preference plus (GSP+) granted to the Philippines for the next 4 years.

The GSP+ arrangement allows duty-free export of over 6,000 eligible products to the EU, subject to compliance with international agreements. The incentive is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2023.

"We have exerted efforts also for the continuation of coverage of benefits under the EU GSP+ and we reported that yesterday, the proposal of the European Commission for the rollover of the existing GSP+ for another 4 years has been supported by the European Parliament and the European Council," Pascual said during the 2023 Pilipinas Conference organized by Stratbase ADR Institute.

"That's good news for us. We have 4 more years," he added.

The GSP+ grant was given to the Philippines in 2014, which the DTI said has since led to a "significant" increase in exports.

According to DTI data, total exports to the EU hit €6.2 billion in 2020, with a total of $2.1 billion worth of exports covered by GSP+.

Top exports of the Philippines to the EU include crude coconut oil, vacuum cleaners, prepared tunas and pineapples and activated carbon, among others.

Pascual earlier said the Philippines is also eyeing a free trade agreement (FTA) with the EU.