DICT begins accepting tech startup grant applications, up to P1 million for each grant

MANILA - The Department of Information and Communications Technology is now accepting applications for grants from tech startups, the agency said on Wednesday.

The DICT said its Startup Grant Fund “has been signed and approved and is open for applications.”

It will cater to startups with products or services currently in the Proof of Concept, Prototype, or Minimum Viable Product stages in ICT-enabled sectors, the DICT said.



The SGF is targeted to specifically help and nurture startups by providing pre-seed to seed funding that shall make the ecosystem be more active and investable, the agency added.

The fund grants up to P1 million to tech startups to cover costs of developing their ideas and prototypes, according to DICT Secretary Ivan Uy.

Besides this, the DICT said it will also provide grantees opportunities to meet great mentors and widen their network in the startup community.

“We hope the Startup Grant Fund becomes a vehicle to support Filipino Startups and ultimately help build a strong startup ecosystem,” said DICT Undersecretary Jocelle Batapa-Sigue.

Uy said the DICT plans to have at least 10 startup beneficiaries for the first run of the grant fund.

