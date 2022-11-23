Bayer opens its biggest office in ASEAN in Taguig on Nov. 23, 2022, in time for its 60th year in the Philippines. Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Health and nutrition giant Bayer has opened its newest Philippine headquarters in Taguig, which is also its biggest office in Southeast Asia.

The company spent P750 million to build the new four-level office in Taguig. This will be the new home for its 1,800 employees, who were previously scattered in three different offices in Laguna and Metro Manila.

Bayer ASEAN Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer Ernst Coppens said investing a huge amount for a new office in the country signifies the importance the Philippines plays in the company and in the region.

"Besides being a very attractive local market with around 110 million people, we've decided to put our regional leadership team for Consumer Health based out of the Philippines taking care of the ASEAN market," said Coppens.

Bayer Philippines Managing Director Angel-Michael Evangelista said they will continue to provide Filipinos with quality products in its pharmaceutical and consumer health businesses and also help farmers in its crop science division.

The Philippine office also serves as the company's biggest business operations support group, which is serving Bayer units worldwide.

"We are expanding the Global Business Services to almost twice the number that we have and it will serve our Bayer global units around the world," said Evangelista.

The company has designed the new office to incorporate a hybrid work setup. The new office also features a multi-faith room, gender-neutral toilets, mothers' nursing room, gym, recreational room with musical instruments and gaming console and many more facilities.