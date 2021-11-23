Philippine flags fly outside the Philippine Stock Exchange at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig on June 18, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Philippine Stock Exchange will go back to its pre-pandemic trading hours in December as the health situation in the county improves, an official memo released Monday showed.

Starting Dec. 6, trading hours at the PSE will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. or back to its pre-pandemic schedule, a memorandum released by its officials said.

The full day 5-hour trading schedule is as follows:

• 9 a.m. - pre-open

• 9:30 a.m. - market open

• 12 n.n - market recess

• 1 p.m. - market resumption

• 02:45 p.m. - pre-close

• 02:50 p.m. - run-off/trading at last

• 3 p.m. - market close

"The above schedule will be in effect until further notice," the PSE said.

In 2020, the PSE cut its trading hours due to the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

It has also earlier implemented a flexible work arrangement from remote trading sites during the earlier lockdowns.

