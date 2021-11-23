MANILA - The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) has ordered telcos to send a message blast warning users about text spam or supposed job offers, amid reports that these SMS messages have become widespread.

In a memorandum order dated Nov. 19, the commission directed Digitel Mobile Philippines, Globe Telecoms, Dito Telecommunity, and Smart Communications to send a text blast containing the message:

"BABALA! Huwag maniwala sa text na diumano'y nag-aalok ng trabaho. Huwag po magbigay ng personal na impormasyon. Ito po ay isang scam," the NTC letter read.

(Warning: Don't believe a text message supposedly offering jobs. Don't give your personal information. This is a scam.)

The NTC also told the telcos to submit a report of compliance to the commissioner by Dec. 14.

NTC's directive came as thousands of users shared receiving text messages or emails regarding a job opportunity, which authorities tagged as a scam.

But the National Privacy Commission (NPC) said their initial probe showed that a huge chunk of mobile numbers was illegally obtained, adding that a global organized syndicate could be behind it.

Privacy Commissioner Raymund Liboro said the information could have been obtained through contact tracing forms.

The NPC earlier said it had also summoned the country's telco providers to discuss the proliferation of SMS spam.

WATCH