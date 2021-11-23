MANILA— Holcim Philippines said Tuesday the Philippines will be among the first markets where its new green cement will be available.

In a statement, the company said it would launch a range of environment-friendly green cement with more than 30 percent lower carbon footprint.

Holcim ECOPlanet will have "equal to superior" construction performance but will also help lower the carbon footprint of buildings, it said.

Holcim Philippines is seeking an Environmental Product Declaration in the next few months from an independent third-party reviewer, it said.

"Winning with purpose requires delivering our customer promise while also caring for the planet. We see a growing interest in building greener structures in the Philippines," Holcim Philippines president and CEO Horia Adrian.

Holcim Philippines said it earlier launched other sustainable solutions that use less natural resources. The group also said it signed an agreement to build solar plants in some of its facilities.

It operates cement manufacturing facilities in La Union, Bulacan, Batangas, Misamis Oriental and Davao.

RELATED VIDEO: