Home  >  Business

Holcim Philippines launches 'green cement' with 30 pct lower carbon footprint

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 23 2021 11:23 AM

MANILA— Holcim Philippines said Tuesday the Philippines will be among the first markets where its new green cement will be available. 

In a statement, the company said it would launch a range of environment-friendly green cement with more than 30 percent lower carbon footprint.

Holcim ECOPlanet will have "equal to superior" construction performance but will also help lower the carbon footprint of buildings, it said. 

Holcim Philippines is seeking an Environmental Product Declaration in the next few months from an independent third-party reviewer, it said. 

"Winning with purpose requires delivering our customer promise while also caring for the planet. We see a growing interest in building greener structures in the Philippines," Holcim Philippines president and CEO Horia Adrian.

Holcim Philippines said it earlier launched other sustainable solutions that use less natural resources. The group also said it signed an agreement to build solar plants in some of its facilities. 

It operates cement manufacturing facilities in La Union, Bulacan, Batangas, Misamis Oriental and Davao. 

RELATED VIDEO: 

Watch more on iWantTFC
Read More:  Holcim   Holcim Philippines   Holcim cement   green cement   construction material   sustainability   carbon footprint  

BRAND NEWS