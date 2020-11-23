WaterInterruption: Manila Water sets Nov. 24 repairs; Manila, Makati customers affected

Nag-iigib ng tubig ang ilang residente ng BF Resort, Las Piñas noong 2018. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Manila Water is advising its Manila and Makati customers to store water now ahead of its valve installation on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The east zone water concessionaire is installing a valve on its mainline at the Lambingan Bridge in Sta. Ana, Manila, which will result in temporary water interruption from 9:00 p.m. of Nov. 24, to 6:00 a.m. of Nov. 25, it said.

Manila Water expects around 232,000 customers in 58,000 households and business establishments to be affected by the service interruption.

The following barangays will be affected:

City of Manila

763, 764, 765, 766, 767, 768, 769, 770, 771, 772, 773, 774, 775, 776, 777, 778, 779, 780, 781, 782, 783, 784, 785, 786, 787, 788, 789, 790, 791, 792, 793, 794, 795, 796, 797, 798, 799, 800, 801, 802, 803, 804, 805, 806, 807, 808, 809, 810, 811, 812, 813, 814, 815, 816, 817, 818, 818-A, 819, 820, 866, 869, 873, 874, 875, 876, 877, 878, 879, 880, 881, 882, 883, 884, 885, 886, 887, 888, 889, 890, and 891



Makati City

Kasilawan

Olympia

Poblacion

Valenzuela

Tejeros

Singkamas

Carmona

Sta. Cruz

Pio Del Pilar

La Paz

San Antonio

Bangkal

Bel-Air

San Lorenzo



Manila Water advised customers to allow a few minutes for flushing before using the water from their taps after service is restored.