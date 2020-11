MANILA - UnionBank of the Philippines said Monday it aims to raise at least P3 billion from its planned bond offering which will be issued in two tranches.

UnionBank said the first tranche is a three-year bond issue with 2.75 percent interest rate, while the second will yield 3.375 percent in a span of 5 year and 4 months.

The bonds will be offered start from Nov. 23 to Dec. 2, and is expected to be listed at the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp. by Dec. 9, the bank said.