PH economy seen recovering 'almost instantly' with 'investor friendly' reforms

MANILA - The Philippine economy is poised to bounce back faster and catch up with Vietnam's post-pandemic growth should the government rally for investor-friendly reforms and push for more exports in the country, two chamber of commerce heads told the ANC on Monday.

John Forbes of the American Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AmCham) and Lars Wittig of the European Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ECCP) said the Philippines can bring back investments "almost instantly" should the right laws be passed that will foster stability and predictability for foreign investors and locators.