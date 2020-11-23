MWSS tells Maynilad: Explain service interruption, solve turbidity issues

MANILA - Maynilad should explain and solve the turbidity concerns in its water supply weeks after Ulysses hit the country, the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System Regulatory Office said on Monday.

The MWSS RO said it had already sent two notices to explain (NTE) to Maynilad on Nov. 16 and 20, for the water concessionaire's alleged "failure to inform customers of the need to store water and prepare for possible water service interruptions prior to the onset of the typhoon. This was in consideration of the expected increase in raw water turbidity levels and the subsequent decrease in water production in the treatment plants during a heavy downpour."

Customers took to social media to complain about the turbid water coming out of their taps, as MWSS also noted Maynilad's "non-adherence to its announced water service interruption schedules."

"Maynilad is expected to submit an official explanation within this week regarding the aforementioned issues, which were observed by the MWSS RO as indication of the concessionaire’s failure to be efficient and prudent. The concessionaire is also expected to propose solutions that should prevent the recurrence of these issues with future typhoons," said Patrick Lester Ty, Chief Regulator of the MWSS RO in a statement.

Maynilad earlier apologized to the public for the continued issues in water quality, and committed a normalized water system by Nov. 24.