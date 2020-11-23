DOTr says yet to greenlight motorcycle taxi operations pending completion of requirements

A vehicle from the new motorcycle taxi player JoyRide traverses along EDSA in Quezon City on January 6, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Transportation said Monday it has yet to greenlight the resumption of operations of motorcycle taxi players due to pending requirements.

Angkas has yet to comply with two requirements: provision for thermal scanners and background checks on their drivers, said Transportation Assistant Secretary Goddes Hope Libiran.

"Once makaconfirm ng Angkas na nakapagcomply na sila, agad-agad i-issue ang notice to proceed para makapagsimula starting today," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Once Angkas confirms it has complied, we will immediately issue a notice to proceed so they can start today.)

The DOTr on Monday inspected JoyRide's training facility and will issue its assessment while MoveIt has yet to write to the motorcycle taxi technical working group for resumption of their operation, Libiran said.

JoyRide is also awaiting the approval of the National Task Force against COVID-19 on its barrier design, she added.

Some 6,435 riders of Angkas have undergone confirmatory coronavirus tests, while 1,000 drivers each of JoyRide and MoveIt also underwent swabbing, Libiran said.

Cashless transactions and approved barriers are required from all motorcycle taxi players, she said.

Passengers are required to wear a face mask and helmet and must be prepared to fill up a health declaration form, she added.

"Importante po ito para masiguro natin na yung sumasakay wala siyang lagnat or any symptom of COVID-19," Libiran said.

(This is important so we can ensure the passenger has no fever or any symptom of COVID-19.)

Government earlier banned motorcycle taxis as close contact increases risk of COVID-19 infection.