MANILA (UPDATE) — A lawmaker floated on Wednesday the idea of abolishing the Energy Regulatory Commission amid huge delays in the rate reset of utilities like the Manila Electric Company (Meralco), which is seen to have contributed to high power costs.



During the hearing of the House Committee on Legislative Franchises, solons asked the ERC to explain the delay.

Among the components of the rate reset are the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC), operational expenses, capital expenditure, depreciation and taxes.



“You should have computed the WACC every four years. Kung yung last computation niyo was in 2010, dapat 2014 mayoon na naman kayo, 2018 mayroon na naman kay, then 2022. So dapat tatlong beses na kayong nagcompute ng WACC but for the past 13 years, you have not done so. Bakit? And tell me why you should not be held responsible for not doing your job?” Surigao Del Sur 2nd District Representative Johnny Pimentel asked.



ERC Commissioner Floresinda Baldo-Digal explained that the commission encountered quorum issues due to the suspension of some officials, and budgetary constraints.

“There was a time wherein in 2018, we did not have a quorum, or at least the majority to act on the applications, because of the suspension of commissioners in different periods. We likewise encountered budgetary issues, when it comes to the year 2019 to 2020. And the failure of bidding for the consultants was likewise contributory to the delay,” Digal said.

Former ERC Chairperson Agnes Devanadera added that they had to secure a budget for a consultant to compute the WACC.

“We were required to procure a consultant, but we found out that in procuring consultants we needed to ask Meralco to pay for the consultant… I convened the commission and I said, I am not sure if we are doing the right thing if entity to be examined will be required to pay the consultant… We said that as regulator, gobyerno dapat ang mag-fund so there can really be independence. Ganoon ang nangyari kaya nagka-delay-delay. We needed to go to Congress. It took time before we were given funds. The funds were released only in April 2019, and we did not have enough time to procure the consultant,” she explained.



But several lawmakers were not convinced, with Pimentel threatening that if the ERC still fails in the next hearing to commit to a timeline for the issuance of WACC and the rate reset, the lower house may consider the commission’s abolition.



“Luging-lugi na ang consumers niyan. Maybe during the next hearing, if you cannot answer my question, I think we should do something to abolish the ERC na lang,” he said.



“Ang nangyayari sa inyo parang dini-dribble natin hanggang abutin ng oras eh. Hindi umabot. That’s an easy alibi,” Quezon City 3rd District Representative Franz Pumaren added.



He urged the ERC to exert more effort to catch up with the backlogs.

The house hearing stemmed from the privilege speech delivered by Santa Rosa City Representative Dan Fernandez on the alleged “monopolistic and monopsonic practices” of MERALCO and its alleged collusion with the Energy Regulatory Commission.

Fernandez accused Meralco of overbilling customers by P160 billion from 2012 to 2021.



“P160 billion ang sobra-sobrang singil ng Meralco simula 2012, kung kasama ang interest, P200 billion, dahil sa overcharging at napakataas na Weighted Average Cost of Capital na hindi nila binago mula noon hanggang ngayon, 14.97%,” Fernandez said.



Meralco, for its part, said that all rates in its bill have prior lawful and regulatory approval, noting that it cannot unilaterally set its own rates. It added that regular reviews may result in adjustments like the recent ERC-directed refunds, to which MERALCO said it has already complied with.



“Being a regulated utility, we have to follow the rules of the ERC. Kung ano ang nasa rules nila, ‘yun ang kailangan gamitin namin,” Meralco Vice President and Head of Utility Economics Lawrence Fernandez told the panel.