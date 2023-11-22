REVIEW: Shooting Taipei with the HONOR 90 5G midrange phone

The HONOR 90 5G midrange phone. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - If you’re in the market for a phone that can be used for content creation but is still easy on the wallet, the HONOR 90 5G is a very good option.

Specs-wise, this is almost up there with the flagships, but it also has a few nifty features up its sleeves such as a “flicker-free” screen and a camera that can shoot at 200MP resolution, which more importantly, produces really good photos.

During a recent cycling trip to Taipei, I got to test HONOR 90 5G, which is the brand’s big bet for the midrange market–the sweet spot for phone vendors.

The Taiwan National Palace Museum, shot on the HONOR 90 5G. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News

Taipei is one of the most picturesque cities in Asia, with lots of historical and cultural sites, beautiful green public parks, great food and nightlife, as well as possibly the best cycling infrastructure in this part of the world. If you're going there, you can't just bring any camera phone, you need to bring a really good one.

As the HONOR 90 5G was a midrange phone, I expected photos to be somewhat just slightly above average, and that I would have to continually switch to my 1-year-old flagship from another brand for pics and videos. I was wrong, this phone was more than up to the task, and it could hold its own when it comes to videography.

But first let’s get the specs out: 12GB of RAM, 512 GB of storage, a 5000 mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition chipset.

The back of the HONOR 90 5G. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News

That’s a lot of storage for shooting photos and videos, and the generous RAM means you can pretty much run any of the latest apps, including some very heavy games on this phone. The SG 7 chip is no slouch either.

While those specs admittedly have become already standard in the ultra-competitive midrange segment, the HONOR 90 5G has other features that help it stand out from the crowd.

The design is not too bad either. Our test unit came in the “diamond silver” colorway, which was very sleek and shiny. While I prefer the darker “midnight black” colorway, some reviewers preferred this.

The 6.7-inch AMOLED screen curves around all the edges of the phone, and features 1200 x 2664 resolution, and a 120 Hz refresh rate–all pretty standard at this price point. The display is gorgeous and wouldn’t be out of place in a flagship. But HONOR says the screen also goes to 1600 nits of brightness, which is even brighter than flagships from last year.

HONOR has also highlighted the phone’s Flicker Free Certification from TÜV Rheinland.

The company says its PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) dimming minimizes the strain it puts on users’ eyes when set at low brightness.

The main cameras of the HONOR 90 5G. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News

The 90 5G features a triple camera system consisting of a 200MP main camera with a 1/1.4-inch sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide and macro camera with a 112° field of view, and a 2MP depth camera that helps to more accurately gauge distance.

It takes 0.6x wide angle photos and 2x telephoto zooms. I noticed that the 0.6x on this phone looks a bit narrower than the 0.6x on my personal phone, but not really by much. The 2x zoom meanwhile reminds you that the 90 5G is not really in flagship territory, where optical zooms generally start at 3x.

Still, if you’re going on a trip, you can make do with bringing just this phone for photography. It takes landscape photos with great colors and details, the night shots are really good, and the wide angle and tele capabilities are good enough for most kinds of photography.

Sample shots of Taipei taken with the HONOR 90 5G. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News Sample shots of Taipei taken with the HONOR 90 5G. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News Sample shots of Taipei taken with the HONOR 90 5G. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News Sample shots of Taipei taken with the HONOR 90 5G. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News Sample shots of Taipei taken with the HONOR 90 5G. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News Sample shots of Taipei taken with the HONOR 90 5G. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News Sample shots of Taipei taken with the HONOR 90 5G. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News



Night mode is really good. Both the wide angle and main cameras really brighten up the scene and the colors have just the right amount of punch.

Sample shots of Taipei taken with the HONOR 90 5G. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News Sample shots of Taipei taken with the HONOR 90 5G. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News



The selfie camera is also great; it can shoot at 0.8x zoom for group selfies. But it seems to have a bit of a problem with high-contrast “against-the-light” scenes, which means you need to choose your angles for the best results.

Sample shots taken with the HONOR 90 5G. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News Sample shots taken with the HONOR 90 5G. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News



Video content creators on a budget will be glad to know that this phone can shoot 4K at 30 fps in both its rear and front cameras.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

It would have been nice to get 4K at 60fps, but that’s probably already asking too much for a sub P25k phone. Video creators will also be happy to know that the 90 5G has gyro-EIS, which means your footage will not be so shaky.

The HONOR 90 5G is selling at P24,990 on the company's official online stores.