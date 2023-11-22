MANILA - The government is confident of still hitting the target gross domestic product growth rate of at least 6 percent for 2023, according to Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno.

This is despite the 5.5 percent average GDP growth for the first three quarters, which is below the full-year target.

At the Pilipinas Conference 2023 organized by Stratbase ADR, Diokno said they are still expecting to hit at least the lower end of the growth target because of the expected economic growth in the fourth quarter.

Diokno said inflation has been easing and the unemployment rate has also dropped. Both tax and non-tax revenues also registered positive growth.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

“With a brightening outlook on the horizon and a strong array of revenue-enhancing reforms, the Philippine economy remains firmly on the path to recovery and progress,” said Diokno.

He added that despite global challenges, the economic team has not yet revised the growth outlook from 2024 to 2028 which is 6.5 percent to 8 percent.

INFRA BOOST AND RECLAMATION

During the same forum, Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista also revealed that several projects worth around P1 trillion are also in the pipeline which will help boost the economy in the coming years.

This includes the new international airport in Bulacan funded by San Miguel Corporation.

Bautista added that they are looking at new funding sources for the three railway projects which were initially to be funded through Chinese loans, but the government has withdrawn from that deal. The transport chief said all funding sources are possible such as Official Development Assistance (ODA), Public Private Partnership (PPP), or even using government budget, but ODA is most likely.

“Alam mo naman meron tayo tinatawag na fiscal space problem, so most probably ito ay magiging ODA, but maybe certain parts of the projects can be financed by government for example right of way,” said Bautista.

Environment Secretary Toni Yulo-Loyzaga added that with the growth of the economy, the government is also looking at environmental protection. She said there is a need, for example, to have a sound national policy on reclamation. She said that reclamation projects can be good for the country, but asserted that the ecology should also be included in the plan.

Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual and Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman also spoke at the conference where they also shared their department’s projects and achievements.