MANILA — Ride-hailing app Angkas will recruit an initial 100 of their riders to become first responders for emergencies and disasters, as part of its partnership with the Office of Civil Defense (OCD).

OCD said they would facilitate the training of these bikers for the agency's rescue operations under a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with Angkas signed Wednesday.

The agreement also aims to "form an advanced delivery system in transporting essential goods and fast-track emergency response efforts during calamities and other disasters in Metro Manila and Cebu, where the app has a strong presence and has established methods of distribution," based on the OCD release.

Aside from this, the transport firm will also donate Urban Search and Rescue Equipment and gear to the OCD’s tactical unit.

OCD Administrator Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno hailed the partnership, describing it as "symbolic."

“This event signifies the necessity of the private sector helping the government for a common interest of preparing and saving communities in case of emergencies,” Nepomuceno said in his message during the event.

It was also crucial, he said, that there was a way in the future to have the delivery of essential needs such as medicine and water despite natural disasters or crises.

“Kapag may malaking kalamidad, ang pangamba natin, mahirap dumaan sa mga kalye. Ang Angkas, dahil riders sila, mas may pag-asang makarating ‘yung tulong sa mga kababayan nating naipit sa kalamidad – lindol, o bagyo ‘yan,” said Nepomuceno.

Angkas CEO George Royeca thanked the OCD for the opportunity to serve the public and hoped that the number of riders participating in this project would be increased.

“Isang duty nila para tumulong din sa taumbayan. Through the training that OCD will provide, we hope that it would strengthen the skill of our bikers to really provide assistance in times of emergencies,” he said.

The Philippines is the most disaster-prone country in the world in 2022, based on a study.

An expert earlier noted that disaster preparedness if important if the country wants to meet its development goals.