Philippines to hold blockchain awards

MANILA - The first Philippine Block Awards will be held next week to honor the men and women behind building the blockchain ecosystem in the country, organizers of the Philippine Blockchain Week said on Tuesday.

Blockchain, the technology behind cryptocurrencies and NFTs, is also one of the driving forces behind Web3, or the third iteration of the web.

The Philippine Blockchain Week will run from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4 at the Marriott Grand Ballroom, Newport World Resorts, Pasay City and will feature the biggest names in blockchain technology, crypto and Web3, the organizers said.

Over a hundred personalities from the global blockchain community will be speaking at the event, according to Donald Lim, Lead Convener of Philippine Blockchain Week.

The list includes Bitcoin Pioneer Charlie Shrem, E! Entertainment co-founder Larry Namer, and IP3 co-founder and Batfilm Productions Producer David Uslan.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the world to the Philippines and to creating the premiere space to share the leading space for Filipinos to the insights and knowledge strategic to the growth of blockchain technology in the Philippines,”

He said that while the Philippines is still predominantly Web2, other countries are already on Web3.

“Filipinos are ready to be involved in the adoption and development of this innovative technology. This is a great opportunity to learn as we transition to blockchain technology,” Lim said.

Co-founder of Philippine Blockchain Week and Founder of Women of Substance NFT, Chezka Gonzales added the Philippines can become “the blockchain capital of Asia.”

“To achieve this, we need to learn more about the technology and see it at work. We want more Filipinos to educate themselves about blockchain and experience how it can improve their lives,” Gonzales said.

The week-long event will also gaming expos and an NFT exhibit. Tickets are available at www.PhilBlockchainWeek.com

