MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. denied rumors that his cabinet's economic cluster would be reshuffled, saying he does not see any reason to do so.

"Fake news. I don't know where it comes from. Why would I do that?" Marcos said on the sidelines of the Civil Service Commission's event in Pasay City.

Marcos said he has "assembled a great team."

"We are trying to go down a certain direction, it's a very very poor time to change courses in history," he added.

House Ways and Means Committee Chair and Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Salceda earlier dismissed as mere speculation the rumors that he will soon be replacing Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno.

This was after local business news website Bilyonaryo.com on Monday ran an article saying President Ferdinand Marcos Jr was mulling a replacement for Diokno.

Diokno also downplayed the issue by saying that he is focused on his job.

This came after Marcos last week appointed his new taxman Romeo Lumagui Jr., replacing Lilia Catris Guillermo, who held the post since June this year.

