Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno speaks before the Pilipinas Conference 2022 of Stratbase ADR Institute at the Ayala Museum, Makati on Nov. 22, 2022. Warren de Guzman, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno on Tuesday again doused speculations that he will soon be replaced.

This was after local business news website Bilyonaryo.com ran an article saying President Ferdinand Marcos Jr was seeking a replacement for Diokno, and that Albay Rep. Joey Salceda was being groomed to become the new Finance chief.

“I don’t know where this is coming from. I am old enough in this game to even bother about this. I just work, non-stop, unceasingly to do my job,” Diokno said.

He also said Salceda was his friend.

“Magkaibigan kami ni Joey, Meron kaming grupo na FFF, Friday Friends Forever,” Diokno said.

Salceda on Monday also downplayed rumors he was going to be the next Finance Secretary.

Diokno meanwhile sidestepped the issue of why BIR Commissioner Lilia Guillermo was replaced after being appointed just last June.

“I have no comment,” Diokno said.

Last week, Marcos appointed Romeo Lumagui Jr. as the new commissioner of the Bureau of Internal Revenue. Malacanang did not give a reason for Guillermo's replacement.

Diokno said he discussed the need to modernize the BIR during a meeting with Lumagui.

“We want to modernize BIR. The BIR is doing well at the moment. But, hindi naman pwede business as usual. You have to improve the current state,” Diokno said.

- Report from Warren de Guzman, ABS-CBN News

