The Motorola Edge 20 Lite midrange smartphone. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Motorola Edge 20 Lite is a good midrange phone with a big bright OLED screen and 5G connectivity. But it faces stiff competition from other phones in its price range in terms of features and cost.

I was actually excited to get my hands on the Moto Edge 20 Lite, as my first cellphone was a Motorola, way back when phones had monochrome screens, and looked and weighed like bricks. I liked that Moto phone because it was practically indestructible, probably even more so than the seemingly unbreakable Nokias then.

The Edge 20 Lite seemed to be as sturdily built as my ancient dumb phone back then, but what really makes it stand out is its screen.

The 6.7 inch OLED display is sharp and pleasing to the eyes, and the 90 Hz refresh rate makes for buttery smooth scrolling and transitions.

But first the specs: the phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, 8GB RAM with 128GB storage--pretty standard specs for a middle of the pack midranger.

The Edge 20 Lite's back is made of plastic, but looks close enough to glass. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News

It has 3 rear cameras: a 108MP main shooter, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP camera for depth. Like many phones today, these cameras protrude from the back. Up front it has a punch hole that carries its 32MP selfie shooter.

The phone has 5G, and comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery with a 30W fast charger.

The design is pretty standard for a midranger. To save on costs, the phone has a plastic back instead of glass or metal found in pricier gadgets. Motorola did a decent job of making the plastic appear and feel closer to glass, which ironically means you can leave finger print marks on it.

There's 3 cameras on the back, but the third one is just for depth sensing. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News

On the right side is a fingerprint scanner which is also the power button. I’m not sure why Motorola opted with this setup when it could have used the OLED display for an under-the-screen scanner. The fingerprint scanner works well enough, but if you’ve used phones with a screen unlock before, this may seem unwieldy.

It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is great if you have good wired earphones. The speakers on the Edge 20 Lite are okay enough, but since it’s mono, don’t expect sound quality to be on the level of flagships or even premium midrangers.

The Edge 20 Lite also comes with a an IP52 water resistance rating, which means it should be able to handle light rain.

As mentioned earlier, the screen is pretty good for this price range. The Edge 20 Lite’s large 6.7-inch OLED display has a 1080 x 2400 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Motorola Edge 20 Lite's 90Hz OLED screen is great for gaming. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News

OLED screens have superior contrast to LCDs as they have self-lit pixels. Black areas of an image appear black because they are unlit even while other areas of the image are very bright. The above-average refresh rate is also a bonus. Besides the 5G connectivity, the screen is probably is the main selling point.

When it comes to camera performance, the Edge Lite 20 is a decent performer. While the massive 108MP main camera may seem like overkill, the images produced were what you’d expect from a midranger.

I liked the wide angle of the main shooter, which takes good landscape shots, with not so overly-processed colors and good details. Selfies were also pretty decent.

Night shots however were OK, but not as great as other midrange phones.

Suffice to say, if you’re not expecting flagship-level photography on a “Lite” midranger, then you won’t be disappointed.

SAMPLE SHOTS

Motorola Edge 20 Lite Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News Motorola Edge 20 Lite Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News Motorola Edge 20 Lite Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News Motorola Edge 20 Lite Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News Motorola Edge 20 Lite Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News Motorola Edge 20 Lite Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News Motorola Edge 20 Lite Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News

Gaming performance is also pretty decent for this price range. Thanks to the OLED screen and the 90 Hz refresh rate, the graphics on this phone look better than others in this market segment.

Battery life was also pretty good. I got more than a day’s worth of social media browsing, YouTube and Netflix on this gadget.

At P16,995, the Edge 20 Lite is not exactly the cheapest midrange phone, and it faces stiff competition from Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi and Realme which offer nearly similar specs. But the Edge 20 Lite can hold its own in terms of value.