MANILA - The government on Monday unveiled its own scorecard for gauging the country’s effectiveness in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, after getting dismal rankings in global pandemic indexes.

Socioeconomic Planning Undersecretary Rosemarie Edillon said the scorecard, called the National Action Plan against COVID-19 phase four, or NAP Phase 4, strives to give the public a closer look at how the Philippines is doing in terms of its own goals as it strives to recover from the pandemic.

The Philippines has languished at the bottom of Bloomberg’s Resilience Ranking and Nikkei Asia’s COVID-19 Recovery Index.

Edillon however said the public should not take those rankings too seriously.

“We are being compared against the other countries and there is no consideration for country-specific context," Edillon said.

NAP Phase 4 has just been approved by the National Task Force against COVID, and the Inter-Agency Task Force, Edillon said.

The homegrown scorecard has three sub-indexes covering infection management, vaccine rollout, and socioeconomic recovery, with each sub-index getting a possible highest score of 3. Taken together, the highest overall score is 9.

The scores reflect how close the Philippines is to achieving its own goals. All of the government clusters involved in the pandemic response took part in the survey.

According to the NAP Phase 4, the Philippines had these scores in the last 2 months.

September October Infection Management 1.25 1.44 Vaccine Rollout 0.99 1.29 Socioeconomic Recovery 2.18 2.10 OVERALL: 4.42 4.83



“So that also means in September we were below the half mark, the half-point mark. And it is really to do with the fact that we had our Delta cases in September. In October tumaas na tayo from the half point mark. We are hoping this trend will actually continue.”

The NEDA official said they are heartened that the country discord higher on infection management and vaccine roll out in October.

Regarding the goals of the government related to the NAP Phase 4 scorecard, Usec Edillon said the targets are still being set.

She added that while this new scorecard won’t be used to determine mobility restrictions, such as alert levels, it will be used to discuss pandemic plans moving forward, and it would be better to fully disclose to the public any goals or targets related to it.

“If you ask me, I would want to make it public, so that we can be put to task by the public, the same way we do it with the PDP, (Philippine Development Plan) sa PDP we have targets and these are in the PDP itself, and it is for all to see."

Edillon meanwhile noted that the Bloomberg and Nikkei indices “are still useful.”

"They are still useful actually, because we can learn from the experiences from other countries, especially how they were able to loosen their restrictions coming from a surge and what they did.”

But again Usec Edillon appeals to the public to keep in mind that the rankings are based on comparisons with other nations, without consideration to specific, domestic circumstances.

Both the Nikkei and Bloomberg indices are updated toward the end of each month.

