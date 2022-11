MANILA –– Prices of gasoline, kerosene and diesel will be slightly reduced on Tuesday, Nov. 22 as petroleum firms announced another round of rollback.

The following price adjustments take effect on Nov. 22.

PILIPINAS SHELL

Gasoline P0.40 per liter rollback

Kerosene P2.10 per liter rollback

Diesel P2.15 per liter rollback

CLEANFUEL

Gasoline P0.40 per liter rollback

Diesel P2.15 per liter rollback

PETROGAZZ

Gasoline P0.40 per liter rollback

Diesel P2.15 per liter rollback

— With a report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News

