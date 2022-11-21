MANILA - Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman on Monday said the national government is ready to cooperate with legislators on the proposed intelligence and confidential funds to ensure that the 2023 National Budget gets passed in time.

Pangandaman said there is already an existing circular from the Commission on Audit and the Department of Budget and Management on how to use intelligence and confidential funds.

“While it is considered to be a lump sum fund, before any disbursement or release of such fund we submit, I think the agencies submit to COA yata, their, kung saan nila gagamitin yung (where they will use these) funds,” the Budget chief said.

She said the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr will cooperate with legislators as it seeks more oversight for these funds.

“The national government is open to it.”

Last week Senate leaders moved to create a ‘Select Oversight Committee on Confidential and Intelligence Expenses’.

These include the controversial P650 million intelligence fund of the Department of Education and the Office of the Vice President under Sara Duterte.

Duterte is seeking approval for P500 million in confidential funds under the Office of the Vice President, and another P150 million under the DepEd.

Some senators have questioned the need for confidential funds in Duterte's agencies.

Pangandaman said she expects Congress to pass the General Appropriations Act in time for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s target signing of the bill on Dec. 16.

She added that she expects bicameral discussions on the bill to start as early as this Friday this week.

