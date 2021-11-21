Trainset for PNR Clark Phase 1. Courtesy DOTr.

MANILA - The Department of Transportation on Sunday announced that the first of the 13 trainsets for the Philippine National Railways' Clark line have arrived in the country.

The trainsets were procured from Japan Transport Engineering Company and Sumitomo Corporation.

The 8-car trainset, which will be used for PNR Clark Phase 1, will undergo customs clearances and will be brought to the Malanday Depot in Valenzuela by December.

DOTr said the trainset has already passed the factory acceptance test in Japan in October before it was delivered to the country.

Another trainset is expected to arrive in the country by the second quarter of 2022.

Once it becomes operational, the PNR Clark Phase 1 will connect Malolos, Bulacan and Tutuban, Manila, reducing the travel time to 30 minutes from the current 1 hour and 30 minutes.

