MANILA - Philippine Airlines on Monday announced it is offering discounted fares for domestic and international flights as it holds its year-end sale.

The airline said that for domestic flights, one-way base fares start as low as P218 with the travel period starting on February 1, 2024,

“For International flights, travel period begins on December 1, 2023 with round trip base fares as low as $79 for Book Ahead and Save, and as low as $85 for Book now, Fly now,” the airline said.

The year-end sale, which runs from Nov. 20 to Dec. 10 2023, can be availed through the PAL website, mobile app, PAL reservations hotline, ticketing offices and partner travel agents.

Meanwhile, PAL also announced it is adding a third non-stop flight from Manila to Toronto starting April 5, 2024.

“With three weekly frequencies to choose from between Manila and Toronto, passengers gain added flexibility to structure their travel plans.”

The airline said the extra capacity aims to meet growing travel demand to and from the Canadian East Coast region.