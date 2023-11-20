Oil prices slashed for 4th straight week

MANILA -- Oil prices are rolling back anew on Tuesday.
Petroleum companies on Monday announced the following rollbacks effective November 21:
PILIPINAS SHELL, SEAOIL (effective 6 a.m.)
Gasoline - P0.75/L (decrease)
Kerosene - P0.60/L (decrease)
Diesel - P0.65/L (decrease)
CLEANFUEL (effective 12:01 a.m.)
Gasoline - P0.75/L (decrease)
Diesel - P0.65/L (decrease)
A Department of Energy (DOE) official earlier said pump prices may decrease as global supply may outpace demand until the second quarter of 2024.
More details to follow.