Oil prices slashed for 4th straight week

MANILA -- Oil prices are rolling back anew on Tuesday.

Petroleum companies on Monday announced the following rollbacks effective November 21:

PILIPINAS SHELL, SEAOIL (effective 6 a.m.)

Gasoline - P0.75/L (decrease)

Kerosene - P0.60/L (decrease)

Diesel - P0.65/L (decrease)

CLEANFUEL (effective 12:01 a.m.)

Gasoline - P0.75/L (decrease)

Diesel - P0.65/L (decrease)

A Department of Energy (DOE) official earlier said pump prices may decrease as global supply may outpace demand until the second quarter of 2024.

