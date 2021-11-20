MANILA (UPDATE)—Converge ICT on Saturday said it has fixed "connectivity issues" reported by subscribers earlier in the day.

DownDetector, a site that monitors service outage, said it received at least 2,660 reports of outages from Converge subscribers from 12:33 p.m.

In an advisory, Converge said it was "working to resolve the issue."

"Our technical team is working to resolve the issue and restore your connection. A service ticket is not required. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. Thank you for your patience and understanding," Converge said in a statement.

The issue was resolved at about 2:40 p.m., Converge said in a later statement, urging users to contact customer service if problems persist.