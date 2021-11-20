Home  >  Business

Converge says connectivity issues solved as massive outage hits users

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 20 2021 01:57 PM | Updated as of Nov 20 2021 04:39 PM

MANILA (UPDATE)—Converge ICT on Saturday said it has fixed "connectivity issues" reported by subscribers earlier in the day.

DownDetector, a site that monitors service outage, said it received at least 2,660 reports of outages from Converge subscribers from 12:33 p.m. 

In an advisory, Converge said it was "working to resolve the issue." 

"Our technical team is working to resolve the issue and restore your connection. A service ticket is not required. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. Thank you for your patience and understanding," Converge said in a statement. 

 

The issue was resolved at about 2:40 p.m., Converge said in a later statement, urging users to contact customer service if problems persist. 

