Converge says connectivity issues solved as massive outage hits users
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 20 2021 01:57 PM | Updated as of Nov 20 2021 04:39 PM
MANILA (UPDATE)—Converge ICT on Saturday said it has fixed "connectivity issues" reported by subscribers earlier in the day.
DownDetector, a site that monitors service outage, said it received at least 2,660 reports of outages from Converge subscribers from 12:33 p.m.
In an advisory, Converge said it was "working to resolve the issue."
"Our technical team is working to resolve the issue and restore your connection. A service ticket is not required. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. Thank you for your patience and understanding," Converge said in a statement.
The issue was resolved at about 2:40 p.m., Converge said in a later statement, urging users to contact customer service if problems persist.
Converge, internet, connection, connectivity, Converge outage, technology, connectivity, DownDetector
- /news/11/20/21/imbestigasyon-ng-icc-sa-war-on-drugs-suspendido
- /news/11/20/21/mas-mababa-sa-1000-average-covid-cases-asahan-octa
- /video/life/11/20/21/tiktoker-na-sekyu-sa-cdo-hatid-ang-good-vibes
- /entertainment/11/20/21/how-karen-davila-lyca-gairanod-marked-viral-birthday
- /news/11/20/21/tsinelas-rally-in-dc-wants-ph-human-rights-act-passed