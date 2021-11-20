A woman hugs her mother who received her first COVID-19 jab at the Ramon Magsaysay High School in España Manila on May 13, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

People in their 60's are some of the most active and hardworking in our society. But as they get older, they often start to slow down and decide to have a graceful exit. As a retiree myself, let me share some points on the reality of retirement.

How will you handle life upon reaching retiring age? Do you sit at home and watch TV all day long? Listen to the news? Browse the internet to see something interesting? Or plan to travel (if and when the current pandemic disappears) the world and see the sites? Do you finally get to spend more time with your family and friends?

Whatever you choose to do, there's one thing for sure - you need a new source of income. Have you prepared for this and done retirement planning? And, if you're like most people, you'll probably decide to work at a job you hate just to continue having money.

When planning their "golden years," people's biggest mistake is assuming they will still feel young and healthy by then. But there is no guarantee that you will remain healthy feeling youthful when you retire.

One day we all must face the music. The question is: Are you going to dance or mope? The answer is easy. If you want to live in retirement, you need to start living in it now! If you haven't done so already, start saving for your golden years. Make it a top priority!

People often wait until they are in their 60s or 70s before taking care of their health. But as people live longer, there will be an increasing number of unhealthy seniors who have severe medical conditions that were preventable. If this happens to you, where will you get compassionate care?

What do you do when you retire and run out of money? It is a question many people dread. But first, it's essential to understand what a person needs to know to prepare for this. It includes knowing what he has, what he has left, and what steps to take to maximize what's left.

Retirees want to maintain their happy relationships with their families and friends. Never would they want to be a burden to others. So they look and examine for activities that will allow them to continue to be active and helpful, even if it's just in a small way.



Most people have no idea what they will be able to do once they retire. They assume that because they are retired, they will sit around all day eating chips, spend the day chatting with fellow retirees, and watch movies on Netflix. That's not what most people do when they retire. Most people use their time off to start a new business or take up an old hobby. Live one day at a time and enjoy life.

As for me, I like to think age is merely a number. Continue to do something you love, like a hobby, a skill--like blogging. Some retirees do a wide range of activities like mentoring the young generation.



