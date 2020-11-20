San Miguel adding 100 RFID installation sites to serve more motorists

RFID lanes in North Luzon Expressway. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - San Miguel Corp (SMC) said Friday it will add 100 sites for RFID installation to serve more motorists in time for the shift to a cashless toll system by Dec. 1.

SMC said they will activate the new sites immediately soon as they receive the expected RFID deliveries from suppliers.

SMC President and CEO Ramon S. Ang said these installation avenues cater to the larger-than-expected spike in applications, particularly from non-regular users hoping to beat the deadline.

“Our main objective is to serve as many motorists as possible, in the most efficient way we can. We thank our motorists and ask for their consideration, patience, and cooperation. Sama-sama, magtulungan po tayo (Together, let's help each other),” Ang said.

In addition to new sites, SMC will increase manpower, hike off-site installations in barangays, accept walk-in applicants in Autosweep stations, and enable 24/7 operation hours of toll plazas to speed up RFID installations.

SMC will also have roving RFID Mobile Wing Vans for Autosweep personnel to go to more areas and conduct installation activities.

Once the sites are added, SMC said it will have more capacity to accommodate Autosweep RFID Caravan requests in local governments, villages, and malls.

The huge spike in RFID applications coupled with delivery issues from RFID suppliers contributed to the slow installations, the company said.

"I would like to apologize to our motorists for any inconvenience. While our people are doing their best, and have been able to cater to the majority of users, we also know that for many, it has been an unpleasant experience. We ask for your continued patience as we transition to a cashless mode and help further contain the spread of the virus and protect our motorists," Ang said.

SMC owns and operates major expressways including STAR Tollway, SLEX, Skyway, NAIAX, and TPLEX.