BSP adopts new gold-colored PH eagle logo, says 'brand refresh' signifies 'renewed vitality'



MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Friday announced a "brand refresh" with the launch of its new gold-colored Philippine eagle logo.

The central bank said the new logo, which will be used by January next year in phases, reflects the institution's "renewed vitality" and core principles and mandates.

The new circular logo features a gold-colored full-bodied Philippine eagle with wings spread upward, and stars noticeable above it.

“While the strong foundation of the BSP brand remains the same, its visual representation in the form of the logo requires an update to infuse the institution with renewed vitality, underscore its integrity and competence, and further promote the understanding of its mandates,” BSP Governor Benjamin E. Diokno said in a statement.

The new logo which was was endorsed by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines prior to Malacañang's approval this month.



RELATED STORIES