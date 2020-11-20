Bayad Center to roll out bills payment lanes at LRT-1 ticket stations

LRT-1. ABS-CBN News/File Photo

MANILA - Bayad Center will roll out payment collection stalls at LRT-1's ticket stations under a partnership, the railway's service company said.

The Light Rail Manila Corporation which operates LRT 1 said it forged a partnership with Bayad Center to transform a ticket station into a Bayad Center lane called "Bayad Center sa LRT-1" - starting with Balintawak Station on December.

The partnership was formalized in a virtual ceremony Wednesday.

"Under this partnership, bills payment is made easier and more accessible for LRT-1 commuters with over 300 types of bills accepted from utilities, telecommunications and cable, government contributions and loan payments, travel, and airline ticketing companies," LRMC said in a statement.

Bayad Center hopes to minimize contact, and make bills payment convenient for commuters as they install lanes in train stations, its CEO and President Lawrence Ferrer said.

"At this point, health is of utmost importance. We are glad that LRMC is one with us in this initiative of providing convenience and protection, especially in these trying times. We look forward to scaling this up in all our train stations soon, as Bayad Center remains committed to making payments easier and safe for our hardworking Filipinos,” he said.

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic restrictions saw a rise in cashless payments, according to experts, as consumers and businesses sought to minimize contact and contamination with the contagious disease.

The operator aims to make the LRT-1 a "one-stop shop for commuter's needs," LRMC president and CEO Juan Alfonso said.

Once the Bayad Center lanes open, operating hours will be from 6 in the morning to 7 in the evening. The lanes will only accept cash payment for the time being.

There are also plans to roll out the Bayad Center lanes in EDSA, Gil Puyat, and Doroteo Jose stations and stations within the vicinity of residential areas.