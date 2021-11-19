MANILA - Holcim Philippines said Friday it signed a 20-year power purchase agreement with renewable energy firm Blueleaf Energy for its plants in Bulacan and La Union.

Under the deal, Blueleaf Energy will finance, build, operate and maintain solar energy facilities in Norzagaray, Bulacan and Bacnotan, La Union with a combined capacity of 29-megawatt peak, Holcim said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Its annual generation is pegged at over 50-gigawatt hours that could supply up to 15 percent of the energy requirements of the Holcim Philippines plant in the said areas, it added.

The deal will also make Holcim the country's first cement maker in the country with an on-site solar power plant, the company said.

Holcim said use of renewable energy could save natural resources and reduce CO2 emissions.

"Reducing the carbon footprint of our operations is one of our key sustainability commitments... Shifting to renewable solar energy will help us further improve as an environment steward and a partner in building progress in the country, sustainably," Holcim president and CEO Horia Adrian said.

Holcim, a member of the Holcim Group, operates cement manufacturing facilities in La Union, Bulacan, Batangas, Misamis Oriental and Davao.

