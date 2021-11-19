Beijing and Moscow are discussing long-term contracts to jointly develop coal deposits in Russia, the country’s deputy prime minister said on Wednesday.

It comes as China is ramping up coal production to secure power supply for the winter months, as the country slowly recovers from its most severe energy crisis in decades – mainly caused by coal shortages.

Speaking after a meeting of the Russia-China intergovernmental commission for energy cooperation, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak also said Russia supported a “further increase of coal supplies” to China.

“New long-term contracts will be considered in this regard, along with joint development of coal deposits in Russia, the Zashulanskoe coal deposit in the Trans-Baikal region in particular,” Novak said, according to a statement from the Russian government.

The statement said joint exploration and development of Russian onshore and continental shelf oil and gas reserves was also under consideration and the two sides had agreed to maintain steady operation of cross-border power transmission lines.

Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng told the virtual meeting that energy was the “most important, fruitful and wide-ranging area of practical cooperation” between the two countries, according to state news agency Xinhua.

He said China was seeking to deepen cooperation with Russia on nuclear energy, as well as promote cooperation on renewable and hydrogen power, and energy storage.

Han also called for the nations to work together on energy-related innovation and local currency settlement for energy trade.

China has been grappling with an energy crunch since August that has caused widespread blackouts and forced factories to shut down for days, crimping the country’s economic growth.

And Beijing’s decision to impose an unofficial ban on Australian coal last year has pushed the world’s second largest economy to source more coal from Russia, which is already a major supplier of crude oil and natural gas.

Novak said during the meeting that Russia had exported more than 12 billion cubic metres of natural gas to China along the Power of Siberia gas pipeline – launched in 2019 – in the first 10 months of this year. That is nearly triple the 4.1 billion cubic metres of natural gas Russia exported to China for all of 2020.

In addition, Russian energy exporter Inter RAO said earlier that it had almost doubled electricity supply to China – to 555 million kilowatt-hours per month – from November at the request of the Chinese government.

China’s expanding energy alliance with Russia is part of a broader deepening of ties between the two neighbours as they both come under growing pressure from the West. The two nations have also been in talks for another gas pipeline to run from Siberia to China via Mongolia, and for Chinese investment in two liquefied natural gas projects in Russia’s resource-rich Arctic region.

RELATED VIDEO