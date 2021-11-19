The Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Ortigas City on June 17, 2021 Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— The Asian Development Bank on Friday said it approved a $600 million policy-based loan to aid the country’s health care program.

The loan will help the Philippines achieve “quality and equitable” health services as part of its universal health care (UHC) reform program, the ADB said in a statement.

The lender said the Build Universal Care Program aims to boost the government’s initiative in improving the financing and delivery of health services and implement measures to monitor the performance of health service providers.

“This program seeks to boost the government’s ability to achieve its UHC goals and provide timely and equitable health care services, especially for the poor and marginalized across the country,” said ADB Director of Human and Social Development for Southeast Asia Ayako Inagaki.

Health care is crucial in helping cushion the pandemic impact on cash-strapped Filipinos especially during the pandemic.

PhilHealth, the state-run insurer, has been providing cash coverage for those who get sick with COVID-19, depending on the severity.

However, several private hospitals have complained of delayed reimbursements from Philhealth.

The UHC Act was enacted into law in February 2019. It includes reforms implemented in tranches over several years.

The ADB, like World Bank and other multilateral lenders, have been approving loans to help the Philippines fund its COVID-19 response and recovery war chest.

RELATED VIDEO: