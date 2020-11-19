Twitter slows rollout of disappearing 'fleets' worldwide

Twitter Inc will slow down the rollout of tweets that disappear after 24 hours, a day after it launched the feature worldwide, in order to fix performance and stability issues, the company's support team said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Twitter on Tuesday launched these ephemeral tweets, dubbed "fleets", after having tested the feature in Brazil, Italy, India, and South Korea.

"If you don't have the feature yet, you may not get it for a few more days," the support team said.

Fleets, which include text, photos and videos, will be available at the top of users' home timelines on Twitter and on the sender's profile.

Twitter and other major social media companies are under pressure to better police abuses and viral misinformation on their sites.

