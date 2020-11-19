Phoenix Petroleum says 200 retail stations offering 'contactless' payments

Phoenix now offers safer contactless payment options to motorists in its 200 stations nationwide. Handout

MANILA - Phoenix Petroleum Philippines is now offering contactless payment options in all of its 200 gas stations nationwide as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, the firm said on Thursday.

Motorists can pay through GCash, GrabPay, Alipay, WeChat Pay, and its own bills payment platform Posible, it said.

"As more and more people opt for e-payment options, we are working continuously so we may extend our contactless payment service to more motorists nationwide. Since the pandemic hit the country, Phoenix is among the first to adapt and offer this type of payment option," said Eric Inocencio, Phoenix Petroleum General Manager for Retail Sales.

Phoenix Petroleum so far registered around 30,000 contactless payment transactions since the service was made available in June.

