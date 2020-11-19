Climate Change body urged to map out 'clear, concrete' policies for disaster risk reduction

The road going to Barangay Damurog, in Alcala, Cagayan remains with mud on November 18, 2020 after floods brought by Typhoon Ulysses inundated the area. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III urged the Climate Change Commission (CCC) to "aggressively advocate" and put in place "concrete policy proposals" for the protection of the environment and mitigate disaster risks.

"I urge the Commission to help us pursue climate justice from the international community. The Philippines is definitely not one of the world’s heaviest emitters of greenhouse gases, but it is undoubtedly among the most vulnerable to their harmful effects.. I challenge the Climate Change Commission to more aggressively advocate for the protection of our environment. It should advance concrete policy proposals while building public awareness and public support," said Dominguez during the 13th Climate Change Consciousness Week celebration.

Dominguez was recently appointed by the President as Chairman of the CCC.

He said the COVID-19 crisis can be used as an opportunity to tailor the country’s economic recovery programs to mobilize investments in domestic renewable energy, sustainable urban planning, and climate-smart agriculture.

He noted the need for clear and understandable strategies for disaster risk reduction, mitigation, and sustainable development, as well as the deployment of digital financial tools to help households easily access financial services such as credit and savings.

“The Philippines is well-positioned to make a difference in this battle against the climate crisis. Let us work hand in hand to achieve a new, low carbon economy and a greener future for all,” Dominguez added.

The series of super typhoons and floods left thousands of Filipinos vulnerable weeks after the disasters and resulted in billions of lost for the country.

Last week, President Rodrigo Duterte pressed for the urgent need to demand climate justice before Southeast Asian leaders, asking developed nations to lead in "drastic cuts" in carbon emissions since they are the most responsible for fueling the climate crisis.