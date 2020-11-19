BDO says all bank branches now open until 4pm

BDO branch. Handout

MANILA - BDO Unibank Inc said all of its BDO and BDO Network Bank branches are now operating until 4 p.m. from 2 p.m. to cater to the banking needs of clients affected by shortened hours during the community quarantines.

“We understand the value of having financial access during this challenging time, be it for paying for utilities, loans, or everyday essentials to survive the day. Today, we are operating at a 100 percent nationwide, thanks to the commitment and resilience of BDO’s 38,000-strong workforce, a true testament to our ‘We Find Ways’ service philosophy," said Nestor Tan, BDO president and CEO.

BDO assured clients that all of their employees undergo regular health checks and follow strict health and safety protocols.

"We would like to thank our clients for their continued trust in BDO. We remain committed to finding ways for you and your business," Tan added.

During the stricter quarantines since March, BDO said it only opened 130 branches in Luzon among its network of over 1,000 bank branches in the region.

BDO said it slowly opened up Luzon branches as the restrictions eased, while branch networks in Visayas and Mindanao remained open.