Agri, infra damage caused by Ulysses reaches P10 billion

The road going to Barangay Damurog, in Alcala, Cagayan remains with mud on November 18, 2020 after floods brought by Typhoon Ulysses inundated the area. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - Typhoon Ulysses left some P6.1 billion in damage to infrastructure and P4 billion in damage to agriculture after battering Luzon, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Thursday.

The destruction was recorded in the regions of Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Cordillera and National Capital Region.

NDRRMC spokesperson Peter Galvez said the official death toll remains at 73 while the number of injured was 24.

Nineteen people are still missing: 8 in Bicol, 6 in Cagayan Valley, 3 in Metro Manila, and 2 in Calabarzon, Galvez said.

A total of 65,222 houses were destroyed, the majority of which in Bulacan, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija and Tarlac.

Some 316 towns and cities remain without power, while 50 cities are also experiencing communication and water supply interruptions.

President Rodrigo Duterte has declared a state of calamity in the entire island of Luzon following the onslaught of a series of typhoons.

Galvez said the state of calamity declaration would free up funds for use of local government units for relief and rehabilitation efforts and would allow foreign aid to come in.

“The declaration of state of calamity for the entire island of Luzon has already been transmitted. The declaration of the state of calamity covers all the typhoons that have passed—typhoons Quinta, Rolly and Ulysses,” he said.

The NDRRMC again defended the operation of Magat Dam, saying dams would break if it does not release water to prevent overtopping.

“The dam releases were really for mitigation measures, to prevent breakage of the dam. They followed protocols and were able to give ample issuance to the regional DRRMOs. At a certain point in time, dams are flood control measures. They’re not there to worsen flooding,” Galvez said.