Photo illustration of a SIM card provided by mobile network companies in the Philippines. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — A public hearing on the proposed implementing rules of the SIM registration law will be held virtually on Dec. 5, the National Telecommunications Commission said Friday as it irons out the details of the measure.

After the public hearing, another technical working group hearing may be held before the IRR is published on Dec. 12, the agency said.

The hearing will allow stakeholders and the public to comment on the proposed guidelines prepared by the technical working group.

The NTC said it has completed 2 technical working group meetings this week and came up with several parameters.

Under the proposed IRR, SIM registration will be held for up to 300 days if an extension is approved, while all unregistered SIMs will be deactivated after 5 days from the registration period if users fail to register and reactivate, according to the NTC.

Registration is targeted to begin on Dec. 27 once the IRR is published on the 12th, it said.

NTC Deputy Commissioner Jon Paulo Salvahan said they have worked out a couple of specifics regarding the registration, including how long owners have to reactivate their SIMs if they fail to register within the allotted time period.

"Ang layunin po ng batas ay mabawasan ang text fraud at text scam, so yung binigay na period na 180 days, tingin po ng TWG mahaba na po iyon para mag rehistro. Ngayon kung bibigyan pa ho ng extension ng 120 days, madadagdagan pa ang period na iyon, so tingin po namin sufficiente na po yon para makapagrehistro. Kaya po kung magre-reactivate ho sila, binigyan namin ho sila ng 5 araw para mag reactivate,” Salvahan said.

(The goal of the measure is to lessen text fraud and scam. We gave them 180 days which the TWG thinks is long enough. If we are to give an extension of 120 days, it would be added. We think it's sufficient to register. If there are those who wanted to reactivate, they have 5 days)

If a SIM is not registered within 5 days of its deactivation, it will no longer be usable.

Both prepaid and postpaid SIM owners will have to register, Salvahan said.

Postpaid SIM owners, however, will go through a different process, as they have already submitted substantial personal information to their service providers.

As of June or July, there are around 166 million active SIMs, according to the data by the NTC. Out of the total, around 161 million are prepaid or around 97 percent, while 4.5 million are postpaid, Salvahan said.

Four pieces of personal information will be required for registration: name, birthdate, address, and gender.

Salvahan added that IDs with photos will need to be submitted, and the TWG has adopted the ID list proposed in the SIM registration law itself.

He noted however that it is not yet clear if they will accept the ePhilID, or the paper print out of the PhilSys ID created by the government as a workaround for the slow process of PhilID card printing.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and the PSA earlier urged banks and other establishments to accept the ePhilID as valid government IDs.

Salvahan said Smart, Globe, and DITO are preparing for the nationwide SIM registration, have been active in the process of crafting the IRR, and will individually unveil and explain their respective SIM registration processes to the NTC and to their clientele.

The telcos are expected to incur some expenses, particularly in the setup of the online portals for SIM registration, and the maintenance and security for the SIM registry database.

But the SIM registration law explicitly prohibits them from charging the public for registration.

Salvahan added that the government and the telcos will have to facilitate SIM registration in remote areas with poor connectivity. These areas will also be identified when the IRR is released.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed the SIM registration bill into law on Oct. 10.

