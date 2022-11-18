MANILA - The Philippines posted a balance of payments (BOP) surplus of $711 million in October, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said Friday.

This was lower than the $1.1 billion BOP surplus recorded in the same month last year, the BSP said in a statement.

"The BOP surplus for the month reduced the cumulative BOP deficit in January-October 2022 to $7.1 billion from a deficit of $7.8 billion in the first three quarters of the year," the central bank said.

"The BOP surplus in October 2022 reflected inflows arising mainly from the National Government’s net foreign currency deposits with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas."

According to the BSP, the current year-to-date BOP level reflected the widening trade deficit as imports continued to exceed exports "on the back of the persistent surge in international commodity prices and resumption in domestic economic activities."

"The gross international reserves (GIR) level increased to $94.0 billion as of end-October 2022 from $93.0 billion as of end-September 2022. The latest GIR level represents a more than adequate external liquidity buffer equivalent to 7.5 months’ worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income," it said.

"Moreover, it is also about 6.9 times the country’s short-term external debt based on original maturity and 4.1 times based on residual maturity."



ERRATUM: An earlier version of this story said the Philippines posted a BOP deficit when it was actually a surplus. We regret the error.