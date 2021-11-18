MANILA - The World Bank said Thursday its board of directors has approved a new $500-million credit line to help strengthen the Philippines manage risks from climate change, natural disasters, and disease outbreaks.

The multilateral lender said the funding will help the Philippines manage financial impacts brought about by disasters and disease outbreaks.

“This contingent funding mechanism protects the Philippines’ fiscal health following natural disasters and disease outbreaks, helps develop sustainable risk financing mechanisms for local government units, and cushions poor and vulnerable households from the impact of disasters,” said Ndiamé Diop, World Bank Country Director for Brunei, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand.

The Philippines can access funds upon the declaration of a State of Calamity or a State of Public Health Emergency.

"This gives the government access to immediate liquidity to better manage the cost of shocks and protect the Filipino population. The government can renew this line of protection with the World Bank for up to a total period of 15 years," the World Bank said.

Experts have said that the Philippines is the top country most threatened by climate change as it is regularly visited by strong typhoons.

The country also experienced the worst economic contraction in Southeast Asia triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

