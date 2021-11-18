MANILA - Cebu Pacific on Thursday said it is ramping up flights to 6 domestic destinations namely, Boracay, Bohol, Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, Davao, and General Santos, following the easing of travel restrictions.

The airline said it will increase its Manila-Boracay-Manila flights to 9 times daily starting Nov. 22. By next month, Boracay flights from Cebu will be up to 6 times weekly, Cebu pacific said.

Flights between Bohol and Manila will also increase from 12 times weekly to twice daily starting November 23.

By December, operations between Cebu and Manila will increase 9 times daily, while flights to Cagayan de Oro will ramp up to 6 times daily.

Manila to Davao flights will go up to 3 times daily in December.

Meanwhile, CEB now flies to General Santos daily.

“We continue to ramp up our domestic network to address rising travel demand and promote safe and responsible travel,” said Xander Lao, Chief Commercial Officer at Cebu Pacific.