DOLE releases P1.8 billion for calamity-hit workers in Luzon

Workers push a toppled pole in Iriga City, Camarines Sur on November 2, 2020, a day after Super Typhoon Rolly smashed through the Bicol Region. Photo courtesy of Terence Dacara Verona

MANILA— The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has released P1.8 billion in assistance for typhoon-stricken workers, it said as recovery efforts were underway.

In a statement, the labor department said it has allocated P312 million for workers qualified under the COVID-19 Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP), and P307 million for informal sector workers qualified under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) in Cagayan Valley.

Some 100 fiberglass boats were also given to fisherfolk in Cagayan province, which cost P10 million. Around P14 million was also allocated for around 3,000 informal sector workers in Calabarzon.

Some P190 million was also allocated for more than 34,000 affected workers in Mimaropa, while some P500 million was allocated for 74,000 workers in Bicol.

Around P24 million was allocated to affected workers in the private education sector, which the DOLE distributed on Tuesday.

A series of strong typhoons ravaged parts of Luzon in recent weeks, causing record flooding, leaving dozens dead, displacing thousands, and destroying houses, infrastructure and crops.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared a state of calamity in Luzon on Tuesday. This allows local officials to tap emergency funds and impose a price freeze on basic goods.