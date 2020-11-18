DBM augments Typhoon Ulysses rehab fund with P10 billion, vows aid for LGUs

Aerial photo shows the aftermath of Typhoon Ulysses along Cagayan Valley. President Rodrigo Duterte conducted aerial inspections of severely affected areas in Cagayan Valley and Bicol Region on November 15, 2020. Arcel Valderrama, Presidential Photo

MANILA - The Department of Budget and Management said additional funds for local government units affected by Typhoon Ulysses would follow after President Rodrigo Duterte placed the entire Luzon under a state of calamity, with a separate P10 billion released to the disaster response agency for urgent needs.

“Dito naman sa pagkakadeklara ng state of calamity sa buong Luzon 'yan po ay susunod nating gagawan ng evaluation at aksiyon base na rin report ng Office of the Civil Defense at Department of Social Welfare and Development,” Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado said.

(With the declaration of a state of calamity in all of Luzon, we will have an evaluation and take action based on the report of the OCD and DSWD.)

Duterte on Tuesday placed Luzon under a state of calamity following a series of storms that triggered massive flooding in several parts of the country's biggest island, with dozens left dead and billions worth of infrastructure and crops damaged.

In an interview on TeleRadyo Wednesday, Avisado said local government units would receive financial assistance equivalent to one percent of their annual internal revenue allotment (IRA).

Avisado said an additional P10 billion was put into the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) to help recovery in provinces deluged by Typhoon Ulysses.

Typhoon Ulysses, which made landfall in Luzon on the night of Nov. 11 and crossed the landmass until the following morning, left P2.7 billion in damage to agriculture, and P5.2 billion in infrastructure damage.

Close to 40,000 houses were also affected, 4,473 of which were totally wrecked.

The death toll from Typhoon Ulysses has reached 73, according to NDRRMC figures.

The budget chief said the department already issued a special allotment release order and notice of cash allotment amounting to P1.5 billion for regions, provinces, cities and municipalities affected by Typhoon Quinta and Super Typhoon Rolly, successive storms that hit before Ulysses.

The amount is with the Bureau of the Treasury and this will be credited to LGUs for immediate use, he said.

Provinces to receive aid include:

Albay

Camarines Sur

Camarines Norte

Catanduanes

Sorsogon

Cavite

Laguna

Batangas

Rizal

Quezon

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro

Marinduque

Masbate

Romblon

Palawan

“Kung tutuusin, ‘di po sapat ‘yan. Kulang talaga ‘yan subalit kahit papaano ay pinagsisikapan po naman ng national, though the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management fund na mabigyan ng tulong kahit papaano ang ating mga lokal na pamahalaan,” he said.

(If you think about it, it's really not enough but we are doing our best in the national government to send help somehow to our local government units.)

Avisado added that the government is ready to look for more funds if needed.

