Vista Land net income jumps 70 pct in first 9 months of 2023

MANILA -- Manny Villar-led Vista Land and Lifescapes Inc. on Friday said its net income climbed 70 percent to P8.2 billion in the first 9 months of 2023.

The company said real estate revenue grew 17 percent to P12.2 billion, while rental income reached P11.8 billion.

It said reservation sales performance was at P53.1 billion, 10 percent higher than the number recorded in the same period last year.

Total capital expenditure for the period was at P21.3 billion, which was mainly used for construction and land development.

Vista Land said it currently has 3,087 hectares of land.



Vista Land operates Camella Homes and Vista Malls, among others.

The company's net income climbed 83 percent in the first half of 2023.

RELATED STORY: