A gas station clerk refills a tricycle’s tank at a station in Manila on March 15, 2022. Motorists and commuters continue to struggle as oil prices continue to skyrocket. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Fuel prices may hold steady or see a slight decrease in the third week of November, a Department of Energy (DOE) official said on Friday.

"Base sa estimate na nakita natin, sa gasoline, diesel, and kerosene, either walang movement o may rollback na less than 50 centavos," Oil Industry Management Bureau Director III Rodela Romero said.

Oil prices fell earlier in November because demand from major consumers China and the US weakened, Romero noted.

"Pero na-counter agad ito ng announcement ng OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) na maganda naman daw ang demand," she told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

"Tapos ang IEA (International Energy Agency), ang forecast nila, tumataas din ang demand kasi pumapasok na naman sa eksena si India. Dati naman talagang mataas ang requirement ni India," the official added.