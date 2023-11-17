No delay in 13th month pay for pensioners: SSS

MANILA - The Social Security System said Friday that it sees no reason for any delay in the release of the 13th month pay for its pensioners.

SSS Deputy Spokesperson Atty. Marissa Mapalo said that the release will be done in two batches on December 1 and 4.

“Wala po akong makitang dahilan kasi systematic na po iyong pangre-release namin, dahil kasabay na po iyan ng kanilang December pension. So regularly natatanggap po nila iyong kanilang monthly pension. Dapat kasabay na ho iyang 13th month pay,” she added.

The amount is equivalent to their monthly pensions.

“So mayroon po kaming ire-release by December 1, ito po ay para sa aming pensioners na may date of contingency na nagfa-fall sa 1 to 15. So para po sa batch 2 naman that will be on Dec. 4, ito naman ay para sa pensioners na may date of contingency na nagfa-fall sa 16 hanggang sa last day of the month,” she said.

Should there be any delay, it might be on the part of the banks that will process the release, Atty. Mapalo explained.

Pensioners may ask assistance from SSS by calling their hotline 8145 or sending an email to usssaptayo@sss.gov.ph

Response and action on their queries or complaints will only take 24 to 72 hours, the SSS official said.