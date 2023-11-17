DOE urges LGUs to reduce power consumption by 10 percent

MANILA - The Department of Energy urges local government units to reduce electricity usage by 10 percent to save costs and lessen demand for power supply in the country.

At a forum organized by DOE and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Taguig, a DOE official said it is very important that LGUs implement energy efficient measures because it can impact significantly on energy demand nationwide.

DOE Senior Science Research Analyst Anabel Elmaga said there are thousands of LGUs, some of whom also operate hospitals and schools and a 10 percent drop in electricity consumption will have a huge effect on the country.

“Itong mga LGU ang dami nila minamanage na mga buildings and facilities, so the impact is big,” Elmaga said.

She added lessening demand for power will also help the country’s power sector, and the savings raised can be used for other projects.

Many representatives from various local government units shared their good practices on energy efficiency and having a local energy plan. Iloilo Provincial Board Member Rolando Distura mentioned that about 13 LGU-operated hospitals in the province have solar rooftops and that they are also pushing for the usage of renewable energy and implementing energy efficient measures in local government offices and other buildings owned by the LGUs in the province.

Other representatives also urged DOE to formally include an EEC or energy efficient and conservation office in every LGU so that they can institutionalize the office and provide regular positions as well.

Currently, there are no official EEC offices.

Elmaga said discussions on that proposal are underway with the Department of Energy, Department of Budget and Management, Civil Service Commission and Department of the Interior and Local Government.

“We see the need to have an EEC office sa lahat ng mga LGUs. With that office, makakapag-focus sila sa function nila and ma strengthen ang implementation ng Energy Efficiency and Conservation office sa LGU sector,” said Elmaga who added that the EEC officer can help push energy efficient programs and projects.

She said this will help reach the goal of reducing 10 percent electricity consumption compared to the baseline year of 2015. There is no specific timetable for this goal, but she said every year they monitor the developments of the energy sector of each LGU.