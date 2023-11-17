MANILA - AC Motors said on Friday that it is eyeing to develop dozens of new charging stations for electric vehicles across the Philippines following the launch of the ATTO 3, the first EV model it is bringing to the local market under its partnership with Chinese carmaker BYD.

During the event, AC Motors head Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala said they already have 20 charging stations but they plan to further grow that network next year.

“We aim to have over a hundred charging stations within our network by next year. This number will grow every single month moving forward. Stations will be built in Ayala estates and with select partners nationwide,” he said.

Zobel said this is to ensure their customers can drive their EVs worry-free, whether they are in Metro Manila or heading to their favorite weekend destinations.

“And to ensure that our customers feel confident within this new ecosystem, we will make sure that these charging stations are free for EV owners through the rest of this year,” he added.

The company said BYD ATTO 3 is hailed for its sleek design, practicality, and performance and is only the first of many EV models that BYD Philippines will be bringing into the country.

Zobel described their partnership with BYD as a sign of their commitment to becoming the leading EV platform in the Philippines.

“(This) is in support as well of the Philippine government’s own ambition of transforming half of all cars on the roads into electric vehicles by 2040,” he said.

EV pioneer Tesla also recently opened its first showroom in the Philippines.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier said that he wants half of all vehicles in the country to be EVs by 2040.



