The San Juan -Mandaluyong skyline in this photo taken on November 8, 2022. Gigie Cruz

MANILA - S&P Global Ratings said on Thursday it has affirmed the Philippines' investment-grade long-term BBB+ rating and short-term sovereign A-2 credit rating as the economy recovers.

"The sovereign credit ratings on the Philippines reflect the country's above-average economic growth potential, which should drive constructive development outcomes and underpin broader credit metrics," S&P said.

"The government's fiscal and debt settings have deteriorated due to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated extraordinary policy responses. Fiscal buffers built through a long record of prudence before the pandemic have thinned, but we expect consolidation as the economy recovers," it added.

S&P cited the country's economic rebound driven by strong domestic demand. It also said the temporarily weakened debt and fiscal metrics are likely to stabilize.

"The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the Philippine economy will maintain healthy growth rates and its fiscal performance will materially improve over the next 24 months," S&P added.

The Philippine economy grew 7.6 percent in the third quarter and is on track to meet its 6.5 to 7.5 percent growth target this year, government data showed.

S&P said it expects real gross domestic product (GDP) growth to hit 6.3 percent this year driven largely by strong domestic demand. It also projected a slower 2023 growth of 5.7 percent.

It said the medium-term fiscal framework unveiled by the administration of President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr will guide the consolidation process to help narrow fiscal shortfall including the budget deficit.

Sizeable remittances, domestic business prospects, fiscal reforms and the ongoing efforts to address infrastructure gaps can also fuel economic growth, it said.

Fitch Ratings in October also affirmed the Philippines' BBB rating with a negative outlook.

However, the S&P said inflation could be a future "constrain" to private consumption.

Inflation hit 7.7 percent in October, near a 14-year high.

Other factors that may drag on the economy include slower global growth, especially in China and the US, which are among the Philippines' largest trading partners, S&P said.

An investment-grade credit rating gives a country access to lower-priced financing.

RELATED VIDEO: